Fans of the Nike LeBron 7 will be happy to know that Nike has plans to continue the retros in 2020, following recent releases of classic colorways such as the "Red Carpet" and "Christmas" edition. Among the Nike LeBron 7s on tap for next year is the beloved "China Moon" colorway which originally released in 2009 as part of the annual October festival at select House of Hoops locations.

Images of the upcoming "China Moon" Nike LeBron 7s have not yet surfaced but if the previous retros are any indication we can expect a carbon copy of the original, complete with a regal white and metallic gold color scheme. Nike has not yet confirmed any release details but rumors suggest the kicks could be releasing as soon as January.

Take a look at some photos from the 2009 version below while we await official details of the 2020 "China Moon" retro.

Flight Club

Flight Club

Flight Club

Flight Club