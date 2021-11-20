LeBron James has been out of the Los Angeles Lakers lineup over the past couple of weeks with an abdominal injury, and during that time, the Lakers have had a very rough time winning games. The Lakers have only managed four wins with LeBron out of the lineup, and it has caused the team to fall back in the Western Conference standings. Having said that, it shouldn't have to be stated that the fans wanted him back as soon as possible.

Over the past few days, there have been rumors that LeBron would return to the lineup as soon as tonight when the Lakers take on the Boston Celtics. Earlier today, we reported that LeBron was a game-time decision, and now, that decision has officially been made.

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, LeBron will, indeed, play tonight against the Celtics. The Lakers take on Boston at 7:30 PM EST, which means the King will be back on the court very soon. This is huge news for the Lakers, who will now be getting a much-needed spark as their best player returns to the lineup, where he will get to aid Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook.

LeBron is the backbone of this team, and it will be interesting to see how much his presence means for the team, going forward.