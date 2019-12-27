LeBron James is one of the biggest athletes in the world and when he's not playing, not only do the fans suffer but the NBA as well. The league is dependent on his participation and when he's injured, people get worried about when he's going to come back. After missing a game last week to manage a groin injury, LeBron came back on Christmas day. James was kneed in the groin by Patrick Beverley which ended up re-aggravating the injury. The Lakers have back-to-back games this weekend and there has been speculation over what James' status will be.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, LeBron is "on track to play" for the Lakers on Saturday as they take on the Portland Trail Blazers. This is great news for both the team and fans alike. The Lakers need LeBron in the lineup if they want any chance at winning which means his health is pivotal to the team's success.

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

LeBron's Lakers are currently on a four-game losing streak and need a boost. Despite their record, the Trail Blazers are not a team to be messed with and the Lakers will want to be at full strength when they take to the court on Saturday.

Stay tuned for updates on LeBron's condition as we will be sure to update you if anything changes.