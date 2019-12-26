Coming into last night's Christmas Day game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers, there was a lot of talk surrounding LeBron James and his groin injury. LeBron has been feeling some soreness and even missed a game to try and recover. Christmas Day served as a litmus test for what James is capable of and as fans noted, he looked pretty banged up. While LeBron started off the game looking pretty good, things quickly took a turn for the worse after he was kneed in the groin by none other than Patrick Beverley.

From this point on, LeBron wasn't moving as well and ended up shooting 9-24 which is well below what we would expect from a player of his caliber. According to ESPN, James spoke about what went down with Beverley and how it affected him.

Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

"I felt healthy going into the game," James said. "I got kneed in the groin taking a charge from Pat Bev, and it kind of set me right back to where I was five days ago."

This coming weekend, the Lakers have back-to-back matchups against the Portland Trail Blazers and Dallas Mavericks. When asked about whether or not he's going to play, LeBron was unsure. For now, he plans to wait it out and see if he's healthy enough. "If I'm feeling great, I'll be in the lineup. If I'm feeling well, I'll be in the lineup," he said.