Perhaps one of the biggest hot button issues in all of college athletics right now is the debate surrounding whether or not college athletes should be paid for their likeness. While paying the players a salary would be a reach, there is an argument to be made that these schools are profiting off of the kids and don't even allow them to make money from the sales of their merchandise.

In California, state legislators have been trying to change this as they recently passed bill SB 206 which is also known as the "Fair Pay To Play Act." Essentially, it would allow any athlete to make money off of the use of their likeness, which can only be a good thing for these players and their well-being while in College. LeBron James has been an advocate for this cause and had California Governor Gavin Newsom on The Shop where he signed the bill, effectively making it a law, live on the show.

Afterward, James took to Instagram where he thanked all of those involved and showed love to Newsom for stopping by the program and sharing such a historical moment with him.

"To every one of you who have been in this fight (and there are a lot of you)- take a bow and be proud!!!!" LeBron wrote. "NCAA, you got the next move. We can solve this for everyone!"

Once again, LeBron is showing us how he's much more than an athlete. He's been fighting the good fight for a long time now and will continue to do so as long as injustice still exists.