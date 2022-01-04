Giveon has made quite the name for himself in the r&b world as of late and it has led to some pretty great songs and collaborations. His fanbase continues to grow, and now, his concerts are more packed than ever before. In fact, his concerts are even attracting the attention of big stars, especially when he enters large populous markets like Los Angeles.

For example, Giveon was performing at L.A. Live last night where he was in front of a sold out crowd. The concert was going exceptionally well for the artist, and it got even better as he brought out one of the city's most beloved stars in LeBron James.

As you can see in the clip below, the artist starts a LeBron chant before bringing the Lakers star on stage. The two embraced and the crowd went wild.

After the concert, LeBron took to his Instagram story to thank Giveon for putting on a great show. From there, Giveon reposted the story and said "Thank you to the GOAT [LeBron] for coming out.. my borther 4L." Needless to say, having LeBron at his show turned out to be a massive cheat code, albeit a fair one given Giveon's newfound status in the industry.

Image via Instagram

LeBron has always been known to make such appearances, so this recent soiree should come as no surprise. Regardless, it was a moment that Giveon and his fans will never forget.

