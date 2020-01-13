LeBron James has been dominant on the court this season and has been a beacon of consistency for a Los Angeles Lakers team that hasn't made the playoffs since the early parts of the last decade. LeBron recently had to take a brief break from the game this past weekend as he was suffering from a bad cold. After a dominant performance against the Dallas Mavericks on Friday night, LeBron decided to take Saturday off as his squad took on the Oklahoma City Thunder. Luckily for Lakers fans, the team was able to pull off a blowout win to increase their winning streak to eight games.

On Sunday, LeBron seemed to have recovered quite nicely as he was at the Staples Center in Los Angeles for Calibash. At one point, Bad Bunny was performing and LeBron was pulled on stage where he could be seen dancing with the singer.

The crowd seemed to enjoy LeBron's dancing quite a bit as they erupted in cheers when he showed up. LeBron has become quite the crowd favorite in Los Angeles and if he continues to win, they'll have to build a statue at the Staples Center. His dancing also shows that he has properly recovered from his cold and will more than likely be in the lineup on Monday night when he takes on his former team, the Cleveland Cavaliers.