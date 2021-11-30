Drake hasn't performed any shows since the release of CLB but he's been popping up at certain venues, largely to show face. When Jack Harlow dropped by the 6ix, Drizzy stood on the balcony, overlooking the sold-out crowd like a proud father. He didn't show up on stage but the crowd offered a warm embrace to the hometown hero.

Last night, Giveon held it down in the 6ix for the second show on the Timeless Tour. Performing in front of a sold-out crowd, the singer delivered all of the fan favorites before he got a surprise visit from Drake. The Toronto rapper popped out on stage briefly and hugged Giveon before posing for a few flicks in front of the crowd. "Can't believe my brother surprised me tonight," he wrote alongside an emoji of a heart and the Canadian flag. Unfortunately, it doesn't seem like Drake seized the opportunity to perform "In The Bible" or "Chicago Freestyle."

The sold-out tour comes after Giveon secured six Grammy nominations including Best R&B Song for "Heartbreak Anniversary."

While Drake might not have performed last night in Toronto, the rapper will be hitting the stage in a little over a week for the Free Larry Hoover benefit concert in Los Angeles with Kanye West. We could only imagine that he'll be delivering a few cuts off of CLB.