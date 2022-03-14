LeBron James might be 37 years old but that is not stopping him from being one of the best scorers in the entire league this season. Just a few nights ago, he scored 50 points against the Washington Wizards, and that was just a few days after scoring 56 on the Golden State Warriors. LeBron has quite simply been on an extreme tear as of late, and while his team got blown out by the Suns last night, he still picked up an incredible milestone.

LeBron was able to get enough assists to hit 10,000 for his entire career. This is a massive number, but it also made him the first player in the history of the league to score over 30,000 points, 10,000 rebounds, and 10,000 assists. It is a wild feat to hit, and at this point, it is clear that LeBron is only going to build upon these records.

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Taking to Instagram, LeBron celebrated his brand new achievement by writing "Just lost for words!!" It is a pretty appropriate reactive given just how incredible his career has been. Not to mention, he is less than 100 points away from passing Karl Malone for second on the all-time scorer's list, and for now, he is 1,700 points behind Kareem for first.





LeBron still has a lot of basketball left in him right now, and we're sure he will hit the top of the scorer's list within a couple of years.