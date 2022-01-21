LeBron James has been doing his best to carry the Los Angeles Lakers on his back this season as the team continues to struggle mightily. LeBron's performances have been incredible for his age, however, the Lakers simply don't have a deep enough roster to really get anything done. It has been immensely frustrating, and as the playoffs get closer and closer, there is no telling whether or not this Lakers team is actually going to be able to get anything done.

As for LeBron, he has at least been able to stack accolades and milestones. For instance, the Los Angeles Lakers superstar picked up 12 rebounds against the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday, which helped reach a milestone that has never been seen before in the NBA.

Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

The rebounds gave LeBron 10,000 for his career, which makes him the first player to register over 30,000 points, 10,000 rebounds, and 9,000 assists. What makes this even better is the fact that he is 92 assists away from reaching 10,000, which would give him the 30k, 10k, 10k milestone.

LeBron was clearly excited about this new stat, as he took to Instagram to celebrate. James didn't have too much to say on the matter, as he simply wrote "God's Plan!"





As the season goes on, LeBron will be inching closer to the all-time scorers record, and at this pace, he'll probably have the record by next year.