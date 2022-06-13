LeBron James didn't have the end to the season he wanted this year. The Los Angeles Lakers couldn't even make it to the NBA playoffs as they were completely discombobulated from the opening game of the season. Russell Westbrook did not fit well with the team and it was clear that chemistry was going to be an issue.

Now, the Lakers are preparing for the offseason and LeBron is the man who will steer them in the right direction. According to a report from Bleacher Report, however, that might be a little difficult as James hasn't even given the team a commitment beyond 2023 when his contract expires a year from now.

If LeBron doesn't commit, then they will likely have to keep Russell Westbrook. Let's say LeBron signs on for two more years, however, then the Lakers could think about trading Russ. Unfortunately, based on the report, the Lakers do not expect LeBron to make any commitments before the NBA Draft, which ultimately leaves the team in a bind. They can't really do anything without a commitment from LeBron, which means the Lakers could very well have to run it back with a roster similar to last season's, and we all know how that turned out.

