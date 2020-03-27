LeBron James has been very vocal about the Coronavirus and how it has effectively shut down the entire NBA season. The Los Angeles Lakers star was recently on an episode of ESPN's Road Trippin' podcast where he spoke about the virus and how it will change the way the league plays its games this summer if they decide to resume play. As he explains, this whole pandemic has him not wanting to give out any more high-fives.

"So what happens when a guy who is tested positive for corona and you're out there on the floor with him and it's a loose ball?" LeBron asked. "I ain't high-fiving nobody for the rest of my life after this shit. No more high-fiving. After this corona shit? Wait until y'all see me and my teammates' handshakes after this shit."

LeBron then went on to say how the league just wouldn't be the same without any fans in the stands.

"What is the word 'sport' without 'fan'?" he asked. "There's no excitement. There's no crying. There's no joy. There's no back-and-forth. There's no rhyme or reason that you want to go on the road and just dethrone the home team because of their fans and vice versa."

James went on to say that he hopes the league doesn't thrust itself into the playoffs as they should still go through with at least a few regular-season games. Needless to say, LeBron is a bit worried about what is to come.

