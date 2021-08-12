Isaiah Thomas has been the talk of the NBA world as of late thanks to an incredibly 81-point performance at a recent pro-am game. Thomas was an absolute beast in that match, and just a few days earlier, he had dropped 65 points in the exact same league. At this point, there is no denying that Thomas deserves a spot in the NBA, even if it's just as a role player who comes off of the bench.

In the highlights below, you can see Thomas making big plays all over the court while making some players look foolish. It was an impressive showcase of his talents, and afterward, Thomas was emotional considering everything he has been through.

"I wasn’t showing y’all a snippet of me being emotional so y’all can feel sorry 4 me," Thomas wrote. "Hell no!!! My life is GREAT!! I was showing y’all that to see what it feels like to give everything you have to something you love and to see it slowly coming back where it’s suppose to be TMC."

Now, it is being reported that the Los Angeles Lakers are interested in Thomas, especially since they need more depth at the point guard position. In fact, LeBron James is taking notice of Thomas' play and even reached out to him on Twitter, where he told the 32-year-old to keep pushing.

"Yessir Killa!! Keep going my G!" LeBron wrote. Thomas was appreciative of the kind words and made sure to acknowledge them. Needless to say, these two have mutual respect for one another, and it could very well lead to a partnership next season.

