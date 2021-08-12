Isaiah Thomas is a player who has had a lot of bad luck over the years. While his skill is undeniable, he has been left scrambling to find an NBA home. After turning down a massive contract from the Celtics a few years ago, it has been hard for Thomas to regain the momentum he once had. Despite these challenges, Thomas has continued to work hard, and fans are always rooting for his success.

Recently, Thomas dropped 81 points at a pro-am game and it led to a lot of speculation surrounding a potential return to the NBA. Scoring 81 points in any type of game is impressive, and there is no doubt that Thomas is hungry to show people that he can hang with the best of them.

Rob Carr/Getty Images

Now, rumors surrounding Thomas have been making their way to the internet as reporters try to get the latest on his NBA prospects. According to Marc Stein of the New York Times, the Los Angeles Lakers are extremely interested in Thomas as they look to add to their point guard depth. They need someone with experience, and Thomas would certainly be a great addition to a Lakers team that is priding itself on veteran leadership.

There are no immediate plans for the Lakers to sign Thomas although the fact that they are interested should tell you something. Thomas still has a lot to give, and he would fit in nicely with the purple and gold as they look to relive the magic from the 2019-2020 season.

