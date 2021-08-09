Isaiah Thomas is one of those players who has shown time and time again that he is great at what he does, however, luck hasn't always been on his side. Ever since joining the Cleveland Cavaliers a few years ago, things have gone downhill for Thomas as he has bounced around the league all while failing to keep a steady home. It's been tough to watch, especially when you consider just how good of a player Thomas can be in the right situation.

Over the past few months, Thomas has been working incredibly hard to get into playing shape so that he can prove to teams that he still has the goods. He has also been playing in Jamal Crawford's Pro-Am league, which has proven to be the perfect stomping ground for Thomas to show off his skill set.

Rob Carr/Getty Images

In fact, Thomas recently scored 81 points in a pro-am game, which is nothing short of remarkable. While he may have been playing against amateurs, scoring 81 points in any sort of game is no easy task, but he seemed to make it look like just another day at the office. Thomas wore some Kobe shoes during the game, so it was only fitting that he scored 81 points, which is Bryant's career-high.

What makes this performance so special is the fact that just a few days earlier, Thomas had tweeted about how much he missed Kobe Bryant. To score 81 just a few days later is definitely going to have people doing a double-take.

As for his NBA aspirations, hopefully a team takes a waiver on him soon, because he definitely seems ready to come back.