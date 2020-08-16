Next summer, basketball fans and nostalgia chasers will be in pure jubilation as Space Jam 2 is set to be released to mark the 25th anniversary of the original film. Instead of Michael Jordan, LeBron James will be the star of the film which only makes sense since LeBron is the closest star we have to MJ in this generation. There are sure to be a ton of great cameos and fans are very excited to see how it will all play out and where the story will take us next.

In new audio acquired by TMZ, LeBron's speech to the crew after the conclusion of filming has now been revealed. LeBron and the crew spent 58-straight days together and it's clear that James had one of the best experiences of his life. Throughout his speech, LeBron noted how he never thought any of this would be possible.

"I'm gonna be honest completely with you guys -- when I found out about the project, I was like it's 'Space Jam'! It’s a movie that I grew up watching. People in the movie that I idolize. I was like absolutely, I gotta do it. There’s no way I can turn down 'Space Jam'!" LeBron said. "I’m just a small kid from Akron, Ohio -- a very small town outside of Cleveland. From a single-parent household, I’m the only child, my mother had absolutely nothing. She was walking around high school when she was 16 years old and she was pregnant with me as a high school sophomore. So I’m really not supposed to be here."

While some find the existence of Space Jam sequel unnecessary, there is no denying it's going to be a box office success, as long as we're allowed to go to movie theaters by then.

