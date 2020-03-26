If you're a basketball fan, Space Jam probably holds a very special place in your heart. The movie came out in 1996 and featured the likes of Michael Jordan. Now, LeBron James is helping reboot the series with Space Jam 2. The movie was slated to drop in the summer of 2021 but with the Coronavirus pandemic getting out of control, some fans are fearing that production could come to a halt.

During an appearance on ESPN's Road Trippin' podcast, LeBron was asked about the movie's production and whether or not the filmmakers were still on schedule despite everything that's happening. James noted that since a lot of it is animated, everything should be good to go although production has slowed down now that the entire world is on lockdown.

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

“Space Jam has always been scheduled to come out in June of 2021,” James said. “So we’re kind of (OK). And a lot of it right now is animation so being indoors is actually great for us. So, we’re still on. Just like everything in the world, everything is slowed down a little bit, but we’re still on target. I’m looking forward to it. During this time right now, I wish we could release it right now, man, and give people some things to watch in their households. But we got until next year, next summer. We’re excited about it.”

Space Jam 2 is a movie a lot of us have been anticipating so hopefully it comes out on time. By next summer, we're all going to need some solid entertainment to forget about this mess.