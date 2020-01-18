Earlier today, we reported on the unveiling of the Nike Air Max 2090 which is slated to drop later this year, supposedly for Air Max day later in March. Air Max Day is a huge event for Nike so it only makes sense they would highlight the day with a brand new Air Max model. Nothing much is known about this model except for the official images that recently hit the internet. Luckily for all of the sneakerheads out there, LeBron James has come through with a sneaker peak at another Air Max 2090 colorway.

As you can see from the Lakers Instagram post, LeBron is wearing a white and blue pair that is quite different compared to the colorway we were shown today. If you scroll to the second photo in the reel, you will be able to see it.

Despite LeBron's recent sneak peek, we still don't know much about the sneaker. The release date has yet to be determined so stay tuned as we will be sure to bring you the latest information, as soon as it becomes available. Let us know what you think of these in the comments below. What kind of colorway would you like to see?

Image via Nike