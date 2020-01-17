Nike has always been a sneaker brand looking to bring consumers some futuristic designs. When it comes to the Air Max line, Nike has always been ahead of the curb with new technologies and aesthetics. With their next Air Max model, Nike is looking to take us all the way to the distant future with the Nike Air Max 2090.

Thanks to Sneaker News, we now have the official images of the shoe and so far, it's pretty interesting. The upper is covered in materials reminiscent of the Nike React Element 87 while the Air Max unit looks a lot like 2019's Air Max 200. As for the silhouette, the overall shape is a lot like the Air Max 270 except with completely different tooling that is on the chunkier side. Overall, it's a dope Air Max that sneakerheads will certainly be interested in as soon as new colorways make their way to the internet.

For now, there is no release date for this shoe so stay tuned as we will be sure to bring you the latest news. In the meantime, let us know in the comments below what you think of these.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike