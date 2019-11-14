Throughout the years, LeBron James and Nike have blessed several prolific high school basketball teams with exclusive Nike LeBron PEs, including his alma mater Saint Vincent-Saint Mary, Queens-based High School Chris The King and Fairfax High School in Los Angeles.

With LeBron's own son Bronny now playing at Sierra Canyon, it's only right that he hooks up the boy's basketball team with some special edition Nike LeBron 17s. Dwyane Wade's son, Zaire, who also plays for Sierra Canyon, took to instagram on Wednesday night to share a glimpse of the team's new kicks.

The LeBron 17 features an ultra lightweight knitposite upper that allows for ultimate movement and flexibility. This particular coorway combines Sierra Canyon's white and navy color scheme with a bold "SC" branding on the tongue. Additionally, the LeBron 17 combines the largest heel Max Air unit featured in a basketball shoe with two Zoom Air pods in the forefoot.

While this LeBron 17 PE won't be available to the public, Nike has announced that the "Red Carpet" colorway will hit retailers this Friday, November 15. Click here for more on that.