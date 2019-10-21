LeBron James' 17th signature sneaker, the Nike LeBron 17, will soon be releasing in a plethora of new colorways as the NBA season officially gets underway on Tuesday night.

Among the upcoming LeBron 17s is a "Currency" joint that is expected to debut in November, as well as an all-red iteration rumored to debut on November 15.

The only form of contrast on these all-red LeBron 17s comes via the dashes of white mixed into the knit upper. Everything else - the tongue, laces, logos, midsole and outsole - are decked out in university red. The kicks, priced at $200, will also be available in big kid's and little kid's sizes.

The LeBron 17 features an ultra lightweight knitposite upper that allows for ultimate movement and flexibility. Additionally, the LeBron 17 combines the largest heel Max Air unit featured in a basketball shoe with two Zoom Air pods in the forefoot.

Take a closer look at the red colorway below and stay tuned for any updates.

