Nike has plenty more LeBron 7 retros in the stash for 2020, including a couple of exclusive colorways that never released during the sneaker's first run in 2010. Among the LeBron 7s slated to launch in the neat future is the "Fairfax" LeBron 7, which was originally created in honor of the famed Los Angeles high school.

The "Fairfax" LeBron 7s come equipped with a predominately black upper, highlighted by glossy, black patent leather overlays with varsity red and varsity maize accents strewn throughout. As a further nod to the Lions, "Fairfax" branding can be seen on the medial side of both shoes.

The kicks will reportedly be available via Nike, the Foot Locker family of brands, and select other retailers this Friday, March 6th for the retail price of $200. Scroll down to check out the official photos, and click here to preview the "Hardwood Classic Alternate" Nike LeBron 7 that is also rumored to release for the first time later this year.

Nike

Nike

Nike

Nike