Nike has already retro'd several all-time classic Nike LeBron 7s, including the recently released "China Moon" colorway, and there are even more on the way. According to sneaker source @HouseofHeat, the blue and orange "Hardwood Classic Alternate" Nike LeBron 7 is among those headed back to retailers later this year.

The blue suede "Hardwood Classic Alternate" Nike LeBron 7 was first introduced in 2010 to match up with the Cleveland Cavaliers' throwback uniforms but the special edition sneakers were never made available to the public.

In addition to the suede construction, the kicks come equipped with orange and white accents, as well as speckled detailing on the Nike swoosh and full length Air Max unit. A release date has not yet been announced but you can expect the kicks to carry a $200 price tag when they do finally make their retail debut.

