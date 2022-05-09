LeBron James, David Beckham, Meek Mill, Dwyane Wade, Gabrielle Union, James Corden, Rich Paul, and more were all spotted partying at the second night of American Express Presents Carbone Beach in Miami on Friday. Wyclef Jean also appeared at the event as a surprise performer. Tickets for the event cost $3,000.

Serena and Venus Williams also showed up to the party; however, according to Page Six, they had to sneak in after only deciding to attend last minute.



Theo Wargo/NBC / Getty Images

“They ended up being snuck in through the back door,” a source told the outlet, adding “Venus and Serena were basically hanging all night. They got there at 11 and came out ’til the party was over past 1 a.m.”

Derek Jeter and his wife, Hannah Jeter, were also in attendance.

“They both were up dancing,” the source says of the couple. “[Hannah] was up. He was talking to Beckham.

“Nobody wanted to leave. Everybody was just hanging with each other,” the insider adds.

Later in the night, James was spotted with Kyle Kuzma at LIV nightclub celebrating Meek Mill’s 35th birthday.

It's been a busy week for James, who was also seen partying with Rich Paul in honor of Adele’s 34th birthday on Thursday night in Miami. Paul and Adele have been dating since 2021 when she divorced her ex-husband, Simon Konecki.

