Last night, LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers were able to triumph over the Cleveland Cavaliers by a score of 113-101. In the fourth quarter, the Lakers came out with a very solid defensive performance that allowed them to get back to .500 on the season. It's been a rough start for the team, but with the chemistry starting to get back intact, there is no doubt that this Lakers team can get back to the top of the league's standings.

As for their opponents, LeBron was particularly impressed with one of the Cavaliers' most prominent rookies. That player is none other than Evan Mobley, who played against Bronny James Jr. just a few years ago. As LeBron explained, he believes Mobley has a bright future, and it still trips him out to see Bronny's former rivals playing opposite of himself.

Rick Osentoski/Getty Images

“He’s going to be a damn good basketball player in this league…so crazy because he was just playing against my son a couple of years ago," LeBron said. "This is weird. It’s getting more weird by the day.”

With LeBron turning 37 this year, there is no doubt that the league is getting a lot younger. It's going to take a while for James to get used to it although if one thing is for certain, it's that the league is in good hands.