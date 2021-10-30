LeBron James and the rest of the Los Angeles Lakers have struggled to start the season. After jumping out to a record of 2-3, it became clear that this Lakers squad did not have the chemistry to compete with some of the other best teams in the Western Conference. Not to mention, LeBron's injury was hampering the team, and Russell Westbrook desperately needed him back in the lineup for offensive and defensive support.

Last night, James made his return against his former team, the Cleveland Cavaliers. Overall, it was a solid game for everyone on the purple and gold as they came away with a 113-101 win. Perhaps the biggest surprise from the game was none other than Dwight Howard, who drained a late-game three-pointer to put the Cavs away.

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

It is not every day that Howard hits a three-pointer, and that rarity was reflected in the reactions from the Lakers bench. As you can see in the clip below, LeBron and Russ were overjoyed by the shot, and they were having a ton of fun as the Lakers finally got themselves back into the win column.

A win against the Cavs is by no means an indication that this Lakers team is back on track, although it's good to see them play with some chemistry. If they can continue this, then they will certainly find a way back to the top of the Western Conference.