Now that LeBron James is 36 years old, he has a different perspective on the world, especially as it pertains to the game of basketball. Every single year, he gets to see new players make their way into the league, and it allows him to reflect on how he was as a rookie. This year, the players coming into the league are about half of his age, and it is certainly making him feel a bit old, even if he is schooling them every change he gets.

Yesterday, LeBron experienced a true full-circle moment as his Lakers took on the Memphis Grizzlies. One of the rookies on the Grizzlies is none other than Ziaire Williams, who played with Bronny James Jr. at Sierra Canyon. Yes, that's right, LeBron is now playing against guys who played with his own son.

Harry How/Getty Images

After the game, LeBron was asked about the experience, and as he explained, it was a very strange one. Being on the court with a guy his son played with was jarring, and LeBron was almost speechless about it.

“I looked at Ziaire a couple of times, and I was just shaking my head inside," LeBron said. "It’s a weird dynamic for myself to see something like that but, happy for the kid obviously but I definitely had a moment for sure.”

LeBron will certainly have more of these moments over the next couple of years and perhaps one day, he can even share the court with Bronny. No matter what, it's a sign that all of us are getting old whether we like it or not.