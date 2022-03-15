LeBron James has been carrying the Lakers this season, however, it has not been enough to overcome the team's issues. There is a severe lack of chemistry on this roster, and fans are fed up with what is going on out there. With that being said, it should come as no surprise that the Lakers lost another game last night, this time to the Toronto Raptors. LeBron scored 30 points, however, once again, it was not enough to win the game.

In the clip below, LeBron can be seen slamming the ball on the ground multiple times after a bad play, and it is clear that he is just fed up with the players around him. The visible frustration even spilled over into the press conference after the game, where LeBron didn't have much to say at all about what took place.

Overall, it was yet another example of just how bad the Lakers are this season. This is a team that was expected to be the best in the league, but now, they are ninth in the Western Conference, and there is no guarantee they even make the playoffs. At this point, fans are expecting the worst, and that is exactly what they are receiving.

You can check out some of the highlights from last night's game, down below.