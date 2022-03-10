LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers have faced numerous hardships over the last few months, and it has become quite clear that this team is not good enough to win an NBA title. In fact, they might not even be good enough to make the playoffs, given the fact that the team is nine games below .500 right now.

Last night was another low point for this squad, as they lost to the Houston Rockets in overtime. It was a terrible way to lose, and during the overtime frame, Russell Westbrook bricked a layup so badly that LeBron couldn't help but just stare at his teammate. In the clip below, LeBron was simply flabbergasted by what took place, and it was quite a hilarious scene.

LeBron isn't totally innocent in all of this as he passed up the last shot of the game which could have given his team the win in regulation. Instead, he let it go to overtime, where the Rockets began the frame with a 13-0 run. Needless to say, the Lakers are all sorts of dysfunctional right now, and it doesn't seem to be getting any better.

If you're curious about just how bad the loss was, you can check out the full highlights, down below. In the meantime, stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from around the basketball world.