Earlier today, a report came out from Sports Illustrated which featured an interview with none other than New Orleans Pelicans General Manager David Griffin. Griffin was the GM of the Cleveland Cavaliers when they won their championship in 2016 and as he described, he wasn't having fun in his position there. As it turns out, he actually kind of hated it.

“Everything we did was so inorganic and unsustainable and, frankly, not fun. I was miserable,” Griffin said. “Literally the moment we won the championship I knew I was gonna leave. There was no way I was gonna stay for any amount of money." The GM also went on to say that LeBron James isn't the same player anymore and that he isn't motivated to win like he used to be.

During today's episode of The Jump on ESPN, David McMenamin reported that LeBron and his camp read the comments and are "shocked" by them. His camp was surprised by the news today as Griffin had been in contact with LeBron since they parted ways in 2017. James thought they had a good relationship but based on the comments, they don't believe that to be the case anymore.

It will be interesting to see how these comments play out for both sides as the next season approaches.

