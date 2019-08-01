David Griffin took over the New Orleans Pelicans this summer after a disastrous season in which Anthony Davis requested a trade out of town. It's clear that Griffin has the Pelicans back on the right track and based on his record, it's clear that he knows how to win championships. Back in 2016, Griffin was the general manager of the Cleveland Cavaliers when they managed to win their first-ever title. In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Griffin had some strong words about his time there and how didn't actually enjoy his experience.

“Everything we did was so inorganic and unsustainable and, frankly, not fun. I was miserable,” Griffin said. “Literally the moment we won the championship I knew I was gonna leave. There was no way I was gonna stay for any amount of money."

As Griffin explained, his time in Cleveland was so bad that he ended up completely losing interest in basketball. Clearly, these are some strong words from a man who isn't interested in building superteams.

“I didn’t watch the league, and I didn’t love the game anymore,” Griffin said. “I was so fixated on outcome [in Cleveland] that I just totally lost my joy.”

When you think about just how good that Cleveland team was, it becomes clear that these were some pretty damning comments. Griffin is probably feeling a lot more at home in New Orleans.