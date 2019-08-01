For years now, the 2016 NBA Finals have forever lived in infamy as one of the greatest sports comebacks of all-time. Down 3-1 in the series to the 73-9 Golden State Warriors, LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers clawed their way back and eventually won their first title in franchise history. It was an incredible achievement that is still talked about at length to this day. Recently though, former Cavaliers general manager David Griffin spoke to Sports Illustrated about that season and had some interesting comments about LeBron and his motivations following that season.

“There wasn’t a lot else for him,” Griffin said. "I don’t think he’s the same animal anymore about winning.” Essentially, Griffin doesn't think LeBron is trying as hard to win these days because winning a championship Cleveland was his holy grail.

We reported earlier that Griffin had some other peculiar statements about his tenure with the Cavs and how it wasn't actually that enjoyable. As Griffin explained, he didn't like how the team was being built and in turn, it made him dislike the sport.

“Everything we did was so inorganic and unsustainable and, frankly, not fun. I was miserable,” Griffin said. “Literally the moment we won the championship I knew I was gonna leave. There was no way I was gonna stay for any amount of money."

