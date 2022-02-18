Adam Sander is well-known as one of the biggest celebrity basketball fans out there. In fact, Sandler can be seen playing pick-up ball with some actual NBA players from time to time. Sandler has proven himself to be quite talented out on the court, and it only makes sense that he would be chosen to star in a new movie that is centered around the sport.

In fact, Sandler and LeBron James have teamed up to produce a brand new Netflix movie called "Hustle." This movie is about a young European superstar who gets discovered by Sandler. The actor and comedian looks to turn him into an NBA star, and the movie focuses on the young player's development and drive to be the best.

Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

The premise of the movie sure is promising, and the teaser trailer below gives us an interesting look at the drama of the movie. So far, it looks pretty enticing, and if you are a basketball fan, you can't help but be at least a bit curious about what the final product is about to look like.

Unfortunately, a release date has not yet been announced, so stay tuned for any updates. In the meantime, let us know what you thought of the trailer, in the comments section down below.