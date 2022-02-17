LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers have struggled mightily at times this season. They are a team on the verge of not making it to the postseason, which would certainly be a huge embarrassment given the roster they have constructed. On Wednesday, however, LeBron was looking to turn the tide as he and his teammates took to the floor against the Utah Jazz.

In the end, LeBron was able to overcome an injury to Anthony Davis as he turned on the jets in the fourth quarter. By the end of the game, LeBron had 33 points, and it helped propel the team to a 106-101 win that will certainly instill some confidence in the squad.

Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

After the game, LeBron got to exchange hugs with none other than Aaron Donald, who was fresh off of the Los Angeles Rams' championship parade. This led to a nice IG post after the game, where LeBron showed his appreciation to the NFL superstar.

"I meant every single word CHAMP!!!! Appreciate you coming thru tonight and rocking with us!! @aarondonald99 aka The BEAST, aka The greatest defensive player I’ve ever seen in my life!!!!" LeBron wrote.





Now that the Lakers are back in the win column, perhaps LeBron can will this team to a solid post All-Star break run that will have that competitive, like they should have been from the start.