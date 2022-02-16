Over the last few years, Aaron Donald has been the undisputed best defensive player in the entire NFL. While he doesn't always lead in his statistical categories, it is mostly chalked up to the fact that he is dominant, teams have to put three players on him just to guard him properly. This has allowed his teammates to cook, and it certainly paid off this season as the Los Angeles Rams took home the Super Bowl.

Today, Donald and the Rams got to celebrate in the streets of Los Angeles, and as you can see, the Rams players were having a hell of a time. Donald was clearly a bit intoxicated, and he could be seen taking his shirt off in celebration of his most recent success.

Since winning the Super Bowl, there have been reports that Donald would enter early retirement. Today, however, Donald made sure to dispel these reports, as he took to the stage and said “Why not run it back??!” This was after a chant from head coach Sean McVay, who urged Donald to come back so they could try and win it all for the second season in a row.

Of course, this was a heat of the moment type declaration, so there is always a chance that Donald will retire anyway. While you wait for his announcement, stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from around the NFL.