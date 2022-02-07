Saturday night was big for the Lakers as they finally found themselves back in the win column after a streak of bad games. LeBron and his teammates were able to defeat the New York Knicks in overtime, and while it was a horrific game for Russell Westbrook, it was a fantastic night for Bron and Anthony Davis.

LeBron was returning from an injury on Saturday, and it was important for him to show people that he still has what it takes to be one of the best players in the entire league, despite being 37 years old. LeBron's longevity is simply incredible, and he showcased it all on Saturday.

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Yesterday, LeBron celebrated his return to the court by taking to Instagram with a quick post of some of his highlights. As you can see down below, LeBron was truly elated to be back on the floor, and it is crystal clear that his love for the game is always shining through.

"Man I love this game so much!! Happy to be back out there with the gang again & in front of the Laker Faithful!!! Great team win!" LeBron wrote.





This is the energy the Lakers need if they want any chance of making a deep playoff run this year. With that being said, stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from the basketball world.