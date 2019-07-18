Heading into next season, the Los Angeles Lakers are one of the favorites to win the championship. While they might not have a big 3, they certainly have a dynamic duo in LeBron James and Anthony Davis. The team was also able to secure some solid free agents, including DeMarcus Cousins who has an opportunity to turn his career around on a one-year contract. LeBron seems to be excited to start playing with this group and it showed yesterday when he took to his Instagram story with some highlights from a game of NBA 2K.

As you would expect, James was playing as the Los Angeles Lakers and showed himself passing the ball to AD for a quick alley-oop. In another clip, LeBron is playing with the ball and gets a screen from Boogie which allows him to drive to the basket.

While it may just be a video game, perhaps it's a sign of things to come from this Lakers team which is poised to escape from one of the worst periods in its history. If they want to win a championship though, they'll have to contend with some pretty good teams including the Los Angeles Clippers, Denver Nuggets, Houston Rockets, and Utah Jazz.

Needless to say, the season will be a lot harder than a game of 2K.