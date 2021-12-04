LBP Poody Shares "I'm The One"

LPB Poody has been riding high off of the success of his viral hit single, "Batman." The song earned him features from Lil Wayne and Moneybagg Yo, who both appeared on the remix. Weezy later offered Poody some serious praise, which raised the stakes for his forthcoming project.

On Friday, Poody shared his latest body of work, I'm The One in its entirety. The rapper kicks off the project with the titular track that finds him rightfully poppin' his shit. "I'm the reason why the city still hot," the Orlando MC raps off the rip.

I'm The One boasts 10 songs in total including the "Batman" remix. The project also includes appearances from Rick Ross and Yung Bleu.

Check out LPB Poody's new project and check out his episode of Snack Review below.