The Grand Theft Auto series might be controversial but perhaps that's why it's one of the best-selling video game series of all time. Since its introduction in the late 90s, it's drawn much criticism from people who believe that it promoted crime and violence, influencing the youth to mimic some of the things they're able to do in the game itself.

One Illinois lawmaker is now trying to make an example out of Grand Theft Auto along with other violent games in an attempt to ban them from being sold. According to the Chicago Sun-Times, Rep. Marcus Evans Jr. is pushing to introduce a new bill that would ban certain games that showcase "psychological harm" such as "motor vehicle theft with a driver or passenger present."

The introduction of the bill arrives in the wake of a spike of carjackings happening across Illinois. Evans suggested it was these games that have promoted violence and crime in the community. "The bill would prohibit the sale of some of these games that promote the activities that we’re suffering from in our communities," Evans said.

This arrived after Evans was reached out to by Early Walker who launched Operation Safe Pump, a company dedicated to preventing carjackings at gas stations and shopping centers. "I feel like this game has become a huge issue in this spectrum,” Walker said. “When you compare the two, you see harsh similarities as it relates to these carjackings.”

Do you think banning GTA and other video games will decrease carjackings? Sound off in the comments.

