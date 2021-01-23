LaMelo Ball came into the NBA with huge expectations thrust upon him, albeit, most of them were from his famous father LaVar. Either way, fans were hoping to get a lot out of LaMelo and so far, they have been incredibly successful. LaMelo is currently leading numerous rookie stat categories and the Hornets have been looking exciting as a result. Despite this, LaMelo's father is quite frustrated with his new team.

While speaking to TMZ, LaVar noted that he can't believe Melo isn't a starter yet. LaVar feels like LaMelo is getting the short end of the stick and according to the Ball family patriarch, LaMelo is feeling a bit upset behind the scenes.

"My thing is he ain't happy with that, but he ain't go show that," Ball said. "If I train you to be the best and always been starting all your life -- here is what they don't get. My boys are not freakin' role players. They superstars. Let them do what they do. But, if your mentality ain't like that, guess what? It's hard to coach my boys and tap into the best because you don't have a killer mindset."

If LaMelo continues his dominant play throughout the course of the season, then there shouldn't be any question about whether or not Ball gets into the starting lineup. Whenever Ball is on the court, the Hornets are an exciting team, and hopefully, head coach James Borrego makes the right decision soon.

Joshua Blanchard/Getty Images for Crosswalk Productions

[Via]