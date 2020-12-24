LaMelo Ball had himself a disappointing debut last night as he wasn't able to score a single point, all while notching just three assists and one rebound. These stats were accumulated in 16 minutes of action, all while LaMelo was benched in the fourth quarter. Following the game, LaMelo was given some words of encouragement by veteran teammate Gordon Hayward, who noted that the youngest Ball brother still has plenty of basketball ahead of him.

Unfortunately, things went from bad to worse for LaMelo last night as his postgame press conference was hacked. In a report from Joe Vardon of The Athletic, Ball could barely get a word in as hackers joined the Zoom call and started blaring music and bizarre noises. There is no footage of this right now although it certainly sounds like quite the ordeal.

Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Per Vardon:

"[Hackers] disrupted the interview with computer-generated coughing noises, high-pitched Spanish gibberish, video-game noises, and something that could best be described as sounding like a cross between a vacuum cleaner and a bass beat from a techno track.”

Next time around, the Hornets will have to be careful with their web-security, as they won't want this happening again. LaMelo is a player that many people want to hear from so it's imperative that they get this matter sorted out, and soon.

