LaMelo Ball was taken third overall by the Charlotte Hornets in the NBA draft and when you're taken with such a high pick, it should be obvious that there are some high expectations to live up to. Throughout the preseason, LaMelo's stats have been just okay although there have been some plays here and there that have sent shockwaves throughout the league. Needless to say, LaMelo is electric and when it comes to his passing ability, he is already one of the most creative players in the entire NBA.

This was on full display last night as LaMelo immediately became a trending topic during the team's game against the Orlando Magic. In the tweets below, you can see two plays in particular that had fans extremely impressed. While the Hornets ultimately lost, these players are a good indicator of what's to come this season.

LaMelo is currently being mentored by the likes of Michael Jordan which is certainly something that will help with his development. While it might be a slow process to superstardom, the youngest Ball brother has a solid foundation as well as plenty of resources to get to the top.

As far as his plays last night, fans were excited with what they saw and immediately took to Twitter with some reactions. You can check those out, below.