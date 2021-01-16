LaMelo Ball came into the NBA with the weight of the world on his shoulders as many believed he could be the league's next great superstar. Of course, living up to such expectations is almost impossible, especially when your father is perhaps one of the best promoters in all of basketball. Regardless, Ball has been able to look past the noise and has proven himself to be a delight to watch with the Charlotte Hornets. Every night, he comes through with a new highlight-reel play, and to make things more impressive, he's coming off the bench.

According to ESPN, LaMelo has been so impressive that he is officially the best rookie in the NBA from a stats perspective. As you can see from the tweet below, Ball ranks first when it comes to assists, points, rebounds, and even steals. Needless to say, Ball has been all over the court in his first few games.

Fans all over social media have been excited about Ball's play and for many, he was easily the best player in the NBA draft. However, Ball fell to number three as the Minnesota Timberwolves and Golden State Warriors drafted based on need as opposed to raw skill.

You can check out what fans are saying about LaMelo's achievements, below.

Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images