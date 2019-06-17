LaVar Ball is never one to mince words and now that his son Lonzo has been traded to the New Orleans Pelicans, he is ready to get back into the spotlight and make us collectively roll our eyes with his illusions of grandeur. Ball was on ESPN's First Take today where he sat next to a fed up-looking Stephen A. Smith and talked about a plethora of topics, including his youngest son LaMelo who was recently pulled out of high school basketball.

Instead of going to the NCAA, LaVar is going to have LaMelo play in China or Australia so that he can make money at a young age. From there, LaMelo will be eligible to be drafted in the year 2020 which means he could be playing NBA games as soon as 16 months from now. LaVar has big plans for LaMelo's NBA career and says that it will all start with him becoming the first overall pick in the draft.

LaMelo has shown a ton of potential so far but it's definitely a little early to predict where he will go in the draft. The youngest Ball brother hasn't even committed to a team next season so it will be interesting to see how he's able to make the most of his situation over the next year.

As a tall point guard, LaMelo will surely be a sought after prospect so maybe LaVar's prophecy will actually come to life.