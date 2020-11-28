LaVar Ball has been one of the most fascinating characters in the basketball world over the past few years. For most people, LaVar became a household name back in 2017 during his oldest son Lonzo's draft year. Thanks to his media appearances, LaVar was able to get Lonzo drafted second overall by the Los Angeles Lakers, who eventually traded him to the New Orleans Pelicans in a move that ultimately guaranteed the Lakers a championship.

Now, LaVar is in the midst of hyping up his youngest son LaMelo, who was recently drafted second overall by the Charlotte Hornets. Ball seems to be incredibly excited about his son's new opportunity, and he has no issue with making some guarantees and predictions. For instance, Ball was recently interviewed by TMZ, where he explained that LaMelo is a lock for Rookie Of The Year.

LaVar also went on to say that Lonzo is going to have a massive season with the Pelicans and that we could see his stats double. From there, the Ball family patriarch also gave some praise to LiAngelo, noting that he'll be on an NBA roster this year. For now, LiAngelo is currently playing for the OKC Thunder's G-League team.

With confidence like this, there is no wonder why all of LaVar's sons are playing high-level basketball. If LaMelo makes good on his father's promise, then we will certainly be in for an exciting season.

Joshua Blanchard/Getty Images for Crosswalk Productions

