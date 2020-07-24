It's well-documented that LaVar Ball likes to compare his kids to some of the best basketball players of all-time. When Lonzo entered the league back in 2017, LaVar said that his son was going to be better than Magic Johnson, who is the man that essentially drafted him. Since then, Lonzo hasn't lived up to those expectations although there is no denying that he is an exciting player with tons of potential.

Now, LaVar's youngest son LaMelo is about to enter the league, and once again, LaVar is coming through with some wild assertions. While speaking to USA Today, LaVar spoke about how the Golden State Warriors are a bad fit and even likened his son to Michael Jordan.

Joshua Blanchard/Getty Images for Crosswalk Productions

“Just like people was trying to tell me when Golden State was saying ‘Is it ok if Melo comes off the bench and learns?’ and all this stuff and I was ‘Nah,’” Ball said. "People was telling me Well ‘Kawhi, he came off the bench. Giannis came off the bench.’ Ok. Michael Jordan didn’t come off the bench. [...] I’m not even worried about the No. 1, No. 3, none of that stuff matters. This is the one thing that I hope goes on is a coach believes in him and let him do what he does.”

As it stands, LaVar is setting LaMelo up for some lofty expectations, and it remains to be seen whether or not he can live up to them.

