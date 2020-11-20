LaMelo Ball achieved his dream on Wednesday night as he was drafted into the NBA. Now, Ball will get to play for the Charlotte Hornets, who drafted him with the third overall pick. Ball's boss is now the legendary Michael Jordan and he will certainly be receiving some great advice and mentorship, moving forward.

Of course, most people are fixated on LaMelo's father LaVar, who infamously said that he could beat Michael Jordan in a 1-on-1 game. Over the past few days, LaVar has been the subject of memes as basketball fans contemplate whether or not the 1-on-1 game is ever going to happen. During his introductory Hornets press conference today, LaMelo spoke on the memes, noting that it's fairly obvious who would end up winning a match between the two.

"I don’t think it's gonna happen," Melo said. "And then, I think we know how it would turn out, to be honest. I mean it is my pops and my boss ... so I’m on both sides now." Even if we don't get a matchup between the two, it will still be interesting to see how much talking LaVar does now that his son plays for MJ. The basketball legend won't be taking any grief, and if LaVar provides some, then LaMelo's tenure in Charlotte could be short-lived. For now, however, both sides seem excited about the future.

