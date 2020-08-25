mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Lauryn Hill Kicked Old School Bars On "Lost Ones"

Mitch Findlay
August 25, 2020 12:34
As Lauryn Hill's classic debut album "The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill" turns twenty-two, revisit a banger in "Lost Ones."


It's not uncommon to see hip-hop-heads speak passionately about the classic debut album from Ms. Lauryn HillThe Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill. Seen by many as one of the greatest projects of the late-nineties, Hill's versatile blend of old-school bar-spitting and confident vocals made for a dynamic combination, widening the scope of her audience in the process. For those who came for the flows, however, Hill makes sure to deliver on that front with "Lost Ones," a self-produced banger that many speculated was aimed at her former flame Wyclef Jean.

"Now, now, how come your talk turn cold?" she wonders, over a steady boom-bap instrumental. "Gained the whole world for the price of your soul/ tryin' to grab hold of what you can't control / now you're all floss, what a sight to behold." Though her flow largely remains constant throughout, the impact of her message and delivery make "Lost Ones" a memorable journey to revisit -- if only to serve as a reminder of what a titan Lauryn Hill truly was in her prime. Be sure to revisit this big tune on the album's twenty-second anniversary, and show some love to Ms. Hill in the comments below.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Now, now, how come your talk turn cold?
Gained the whole world for the price of your soul
Tryin' to grab hold of what you can't control
Now you're all floss, what a sight to behold

Lauryn Hill the miseducation of lauryn hill
