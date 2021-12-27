Latto Snaps On "Super Gremlin" Freestyle

Latto has stayed consistent for years and she's experienced all kinds of success this year, most notably with her pop-leaning new single "Big Energy." The track has officially gone #1 on Rhythmic Radio and Latto celebrated the occasion by spitting over one of the hottest rap records right now: Kodak Black's "Super Gremlin."

Originally released on Syko Bob and Snapkatt's collaborative mixtape Nightmare Babies, "Super Gremlin" has become a favorite for hip-hop fans near the end of this year. As the song continues to gain popularity, Latto has put her own spin on it, freestyling over the instrumental from her studio in Atlanta. She shared the two-minute freestyle with a video on YouTube on Monday (December 27).

Check out her "Super Gremlin" freestyle below and let us know if you think she bodied it.





Quotable Lyrics:

The biggest, the baddest, I ain't even cappin'

I'm built like a stallion, the symbol of Sag's

I should be DJ'ing, I'm quick to drop me a bitch in the mix givin' beats and scratches

Got in my pop bag just for the hell of it, now I'm Top 40 but y'all were just laughin'