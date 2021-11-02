mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Kodak Black Shares "Super Gremlin" Music Video

Aron A.
November 02, 2021 16:26
Kodak Black unloads new visuals for "Super Gremlin."

Ever since his release from prison, Kodak Black hasn't been holding out on new music. The rapper's already unveiled three solo projects, and over the weekend, he blessed fans with one more: a new Sniper Gang compilation. Well, it was more of an effort to highlight the talents of Sykobob but there were plenty of solo cuts from Kodak Black. The previously released single, "Killin The Rats" appeared on the tracklist, along with another single titled, "Super Gremlin." Fans immediately began to praise the latter as a return to form for Kodak Black.

Now, he's returned with a new set of visuals that offers an eerie Halloween vibe. The record finds Yak cruising around in his car while performing his verses in front of what looks like blood-stained walls and in a padded room where he's accompanied by a woman in a dominatrix-inspired fit.

Check out the video above. 

